ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 7.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 44,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,711,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $3,689,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

