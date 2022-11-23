Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.72% from the company’s previous close.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

PRVB opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

