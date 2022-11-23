Prudential Financial Inc Purchases 285,715 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

CEM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400,292 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 521,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.