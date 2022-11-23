Prudential Financial Inc Purchases 285,715 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 2.9 %
CEM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
