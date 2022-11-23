PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

