Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PULM opened at $3.62 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

