Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Issued By Zacks Research

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

NYSE ROK opened at $266.97 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $398,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

