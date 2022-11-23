Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

CPRT opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

