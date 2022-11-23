Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Intellinetics stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

