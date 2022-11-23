Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

BFS stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

