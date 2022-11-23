Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

