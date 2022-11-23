Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cybin in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Cybin has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.60.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

