Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Doximity, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Doximity in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%.

Doximity Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

