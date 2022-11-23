Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Doximity, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Doximity in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%.
Doximity Stock Performance
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.
Institutional Trading of Doximity
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Articles
