Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered by Analyst

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Ambarella Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Ambarella by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.