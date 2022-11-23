Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Increased by Analyst

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $77.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

