Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Shares of PMT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.