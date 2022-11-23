Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.