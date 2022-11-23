Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Lowered by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,390,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

