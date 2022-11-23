Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.29.

Shares of GSY opened at C$119.75 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

