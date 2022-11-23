QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCRH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
QCR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. QCR has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at QCR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of QCR by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Read More
