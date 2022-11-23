QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCRH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. QCR has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of QCR by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

