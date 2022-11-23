Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

NYSE PWR opened at $147.79 on Monday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

