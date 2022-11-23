Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,917,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 175.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

