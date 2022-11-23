Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.56 on Monday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.