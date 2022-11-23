Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.56 on Monday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.