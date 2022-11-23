R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 19,231 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44.

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

