R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928,037 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,995 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,755 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

