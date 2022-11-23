Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,389,500 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACRV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
