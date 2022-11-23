Ralph A. Clark Sells 945 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $31,931.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,810 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ShotSpotter Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
