Raymond James Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.