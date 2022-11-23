Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

