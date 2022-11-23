Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$6.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.02.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.13 million and a PE ratio of 26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.18. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$8.87.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.