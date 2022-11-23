Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.