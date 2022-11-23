Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

RF opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

