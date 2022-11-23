Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.