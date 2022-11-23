Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

