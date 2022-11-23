Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

Several brokerages have commented on RVNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.