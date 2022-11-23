Reviewing Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 24.78% 19.51% 1.31% Lakeland Bancorp 27.42% 9.98% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.21 billion 0.95 $3.06 billion $5.93 4.42 Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 4.36 $95.04 million $1.56 12.05

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 2 6 7 0 2.33 Lakeland Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.42, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

