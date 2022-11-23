Reviewing ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.82% 14.86% 5.76% Nippon Paint 5.65% 5.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $100.44 billion 0.48 $6.70 billion $7.86 7.78 Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 1.66 $614.89 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ITOCHU and Nippon Paint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ITOCHU beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

