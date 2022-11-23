Reviewing LumiraDx (LMDX) & Its Rivals

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is one of 969 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LumiraDx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LumiraDx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LumiraDx Competitors 3464 13765 39964 668 2.65

LumiraDx presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 411.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.10%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -115.81% -456.53% -59.94% LumiraDx Competitors -3,174.15% -175.09% -34.13%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares LumiraDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LumiraDx has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LumiraDx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million -$100.93 million -0.99 LumiraDx Competitors $1.81 billion $242.89 million -5.78

LumiraDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LumiraDx rivals beat LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

