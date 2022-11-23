Reviewing Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.49 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55%

Summary

Upexi beats Tauriga Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

