Reviewing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10% Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 2.27 $4.80 million N/A N/A Root $345.40 million 0.28 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.28

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root.

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Till Capital and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 5 1 0 2.00

Root has a consensus target price of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 141.00%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

Till Capital beats Root on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

