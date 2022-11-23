RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $24.48 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

