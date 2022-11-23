RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $328.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.81.

RH Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RH opened at $270.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $3,883,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

