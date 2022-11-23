Richard Kent Bennett Sells 132,709 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $2,424,593.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TOST opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.45.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 818.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Toast by 5,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 371,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

