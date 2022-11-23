Richard White Sells 111,550 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 111,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$57.97 ($38.39), for a total value of A$6,466,553.50 ($4,282,485.76).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Richard White sold 117,731 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.79 ($36.28), for a total value of A$6,450,481.49 ($4,271,842.05).

On Thursday, November 3rd, Richard White sold 111,994 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$57.67 ($38.19), for a total value of A$6,458,693.98 ($4,277,280.78).

On Thursday, October 27th, Richard White sold 113,796 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($37.56), for a total value of A$6,454,509.12 ($4,274,509.35).

On Thursday, October 20th, Richard White sold 115,024 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.14 ($37.18), for a total value of A$6,457,447.36 ($4,276,455.21).

On Thursday, October 13th, Richard White sold 118,213 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.64 ($36.19), for a total value of A$6,459,158.32 ($4,277,588.29).

On Thursday, October 6th, Richard White sold 118,541 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.61 ($36.17), for a total value of A$6,473,524.01 ($4,287,101.99).

On Thursday, September 29th, Richard White sold 119,667 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.12 ($35.84), for a total value of A$6,476,378.04 ($4,288,992.08).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Richard White sold 91,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($37.56), for a total value of A$5,185,002.08 ($3,433,776.21).

On Thursday, September 15th, Richard White sold 108,150 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($39.69), for a total value of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,292,337.42).

On Thursday, September 8th, Richard White sold 112,200 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$57.81 ($38.28), for a total value of A$6,486,282.00 ($4,295,550.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

