RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 3,148 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01.

RingCentral Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $230.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $15,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

