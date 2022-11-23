Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.