Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Robert Half International by 18.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

