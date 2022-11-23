Robert W. Baird Trims Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price to $33.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $102.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 593.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,995,000.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
