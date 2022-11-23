Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Jeffrey J. Owens Acquires 1,000 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 391,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rogers by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Rogers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

