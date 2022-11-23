Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Jeffrey J. Owens Acquires 1,000 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rogers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
Recommended Stories
