Rory B. Riggs Sells 120,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

