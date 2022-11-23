Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.27 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

