Ross Stores, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

